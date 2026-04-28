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Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 0.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 103.63 crore

Net profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company declined 0.89% to Rs 41.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 103.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.87% to Rs 203.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 453.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 403.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales103.63100.80 3 453.67403.70 12 OPM %58.3359.48 -62.3865.41 - PBDT60.1859.69 1 282.04262.67 7 PBT58.2158.31 0 274.62257.64 7 NP41.3641.73 -1 203.80190.70 7

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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