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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Candour Techtex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Candour Techtex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales decline 81.94% to Rs 6.08 crore

Net Loss of Candour Techtex reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 81.94% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.0833.67 -82 OPM %-12.99-0.03 -PBDT0.18-0.20 LP PBT-0.88-1.20 27 NP-0.69-0.92 25

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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