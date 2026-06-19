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Candour Techtex reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 86.01% to Rs 7.53 crore

Net profit of Candour Techtex reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 86.01% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.10% to Rs 58.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.5353.82 -86 58.13188.10 -69 OPM %15.270.07 -1.743.33 - PBDT2.770.16 1631 2.895.26 -45 PBT1.73-0.82 LP -1.211.32 PL NP1.17-0.74 LP -1.470.67 PL

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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