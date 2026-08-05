Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 11.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 178.82 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 11.32% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 178.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales178.82158.68 13 OPM %33.2130.84 -PBDT48.7740.78 20 PBT20.8119.09 9 NP16.3314.67 11
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