Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 29.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 253.46 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 29.85% to Rs 29.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 253.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.91% to Rs 95.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 852.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 721.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.