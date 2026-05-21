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Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 11.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 711.78 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 11.04% to Rs 46.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 711.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 671.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.45% to Rs 191.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.63% to Rs 2622.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2349.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales711.78671.30 6 2622.722349.51 12 OPM %15.3212.77 -16.2916.15 - PBDT86.5896.65 -10 357.82360.20 -1 PBT59.6570.84 -16 258.70265.12 -2 NP46.7352.53 -11 191.53202.56 -5

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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