Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 13.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.71% to Rs 628.93 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 13.68% to Rs 39.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 628.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 589.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.628.93589.3615.6917.2482.7989.5353.5864.5439.4445.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News