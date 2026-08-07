Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 13.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.71% to Rs 628.93 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 13.68% to Rs 39.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 628.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 589.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales628.93589.36 7 OPM %15.6917.24 -PBDT82.7989.53 -8 PBT53.5864.54 -17 NP39.4445.69 -14
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