Capacite Infraprojects secures LoI from Ten X Realty for Rs 589 crore project

Capacite Infraprojects said that it has received letter of intent (LOI) from Ten X Realty East, a subsidiary of Raymond Realty, for a total contract value of Rs 589 crore.

The contract is for undertaking the civil core & shell works for Ten X Realtys The Address by GS- Wadala Project, which is located at Salt Pan Division, Shastri Nagar, Wadala, Sion (E), Mumbai - 400022.

Rahul Katyal, managing director, said: We are delighted to announce that Raymond Realty, through its subsidiary Ten X Realty East, has once again entrusted Capacit'e with a repeat order.

This repeat mandate is a strong endorsement of our long standing partnership and a clear reflection of the trust our clients place in our execution capabilities.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is a marquee contractor in the building space. The company provides end-to-end construction services for high rise and super high-rise buildings, townships, mass housing, etc. in the residential space, office complexes, IT & ITES Parks in the commercial space and hospitality, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, MLCPs in the institutional space. Capacit'e Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the EPC business and provides turnkey solutions for housing, high rises, super high rises, speciality buildings and urban infrastructure. The company offers these services to leading real-estate and government bodies in India. The company reported a 16% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.6 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 6% to Rs 711.8 crore compared to Q3 FY25.