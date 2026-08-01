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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of Capfin India reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.06 150 OPM %-126.67-566.67 -PBDT-0.19-0.34 44 PBT-0.19-0.34 44 NP-0.31-0.25 -24

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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