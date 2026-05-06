Capillary Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 340.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 191.35 crore

Net profit of Capillary Technologies India rose 340.65% to Rs 43.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 191.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 294.50% to Rs 52.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.79% to Rs 734.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 598.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.