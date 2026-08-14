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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
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Sales rise 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Capital Finvest reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.06 117 OPM %-46.15-200.00 -PBDT-0.06-0.12 50 PBT-0.06-0.12 50 NP-0.06-0.12 50

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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