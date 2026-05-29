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Capital Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Capital Finvest reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.82% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.39-0.18 LP 0.870.66 32 OPM %48.72205.56 -11.49-6.06 - PBDT0.19-0.37 LP 0.10-0.04 LP PBT0.19-0.37 LP 0.10-0.04 LP NP0.19-0.37 LP 0.07-0.04 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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