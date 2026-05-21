Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.79% to Rs 123.65 crore

Net Loss of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.79% to Rs 123.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2409.03% to Rs 38.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 523.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 542.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.