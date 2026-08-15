Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 126.32 crore

Net Loss of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 126.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 121.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales126.32121.98 4 OPM %18.9117.90 -PBDT-0.652.36 PL PBT-8.44-5.75 -47 NP-3.27-2.85 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Ratnakar Securities consolidated net profit rises 442.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Anik Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 38.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 488.08% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Next Story