Capital Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 125.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.41% to Rs 259.29 crore

Net profit of Capital Infra Trust reported to Rs 125.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 73.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.41% to Rs 259.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.259.29188.7055.96-42.74128.44-108.29128.44-108.29125.62-73.72

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