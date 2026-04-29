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Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 17.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 18.01% to Rs 273.14 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 17.06% to Rs 40.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 18.01% to Rs 273.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.40% to Rs 141.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 15.42% to Rs 1048.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 908.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income273.14231.46 18 1048.60908.50 15 OPM %66.1663.86 -64.6364.66 - PBDT54.0344.99 20 188.80175.13 8 PBT54.0344.99 20 188.80175.13 8 NP40.0834.24 17 141.39131.65 7

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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