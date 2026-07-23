Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 29.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.63% to Rs 288.18 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 29.02% to Rs 41.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 16.63% to Rs 288.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income288.18247.08 17 OPM %63.6963.51 -PBDT55.0042.51 29 PBT55.0042.51 29 NP41.3032.01 29
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