Capital Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 13.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.63% to Rs 6.77 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 13.31% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.776.2979.6280.604.203.614.133.372.812.48

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