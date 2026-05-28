Capital Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 54.11% to Rs 9.43 crore

Net loss of Capital Trust reported to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.11% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.15% to Rs 41.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.