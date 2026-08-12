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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 610.36 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 15.78% to Rs 176.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 610.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 510.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales610.36510.22 20 OPM %34.9734.84 -PBDT246.84200.75 23 PBT225.22184.46 22 NP176.91152.80 16

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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