Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 610.36 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 15.78% to Rs 176.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 610.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 510.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales610.36510.22 20 OPM %34.9734.84 -PBDT246.84200.75 23 PBT225.22184.46 22 NP176.91152.80 16
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