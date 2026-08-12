Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 15.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 610.36 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 15.78% to Rs 176.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 610.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 510.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.610.36510.2234.9734.84246.84200.75225.22184.46176.91152.80

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