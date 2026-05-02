Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 59.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.67% to Rs 1384.98 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 59.12% to Rs 282.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 1384.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 957.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.35% to Rs 949.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 478.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.67% to Rs 4731.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3247.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.