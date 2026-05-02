Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 59.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 59.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 44.67% to Rs 1384.98 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 59.12% to Rs 282.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.67% to Rs 1384.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 957.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.35% to Rs 949.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 478.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.67% to Rs 4731.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3247.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1384.98957.32 45 4731.143247.93 46 OPM %64.9564.92 -65.2361.75 - PBDT403.70264.05 53 1366.96735.03 86 PBT373.03235.52 58 1257.41633.32 99 NP282.82177.74 59 949.15478.53 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies standalone net profit rises 49.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit rises 345.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 32.49% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story