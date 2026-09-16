Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital launches Vyapar Mahotsav - a 4-day gold loan promotion

Capri Global Capital launches Vyapar Mahotsav - a 4-day gold loan promotion

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Capri Global Capital announced the launch of 'Vyapar Mahotsav', a four day, pan-India gold loan promotional offer aimed at providing customers with convenient and cost-effective access to funds against their gold assets, with added benefits.

Available from 16 September to 19 September 2026, the limited period initiative will offer gold loans at interest rates starting from 11% p.a. It also offers zero processing fees and maximum eligible loan value against gold, subject to applicable terms. Customers can avail these benefits by visiting their nearest Capri Gold Loan branches.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government eases RCMC requirement for export consignments up to Rs 3 Lakh

Juniper Hotels proposes acquisition of Novotel Imagicaa for Rs 248 crore

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pranav Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices snap 2-day losses; FMCG shares rally

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveEPFO Ceiling HikeStocks to BuyNifty OutlookUPI vs CardsMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Next Story