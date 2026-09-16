Capri Global Capital launches Vyapar Mahotsav - a 4-day gold loan promotion

Capri Global Capital announced the launch of 'Vyapar Mahotsav', a four day, pan-India gold loan promotional offer aimed at providing customers with convenient and cost-effective access to funds against their gold assets, with added benefits.

Available from 16 September to 19 September 2026, the limited period initiative will offer gold loans at interest rates starting from 11% p.a. It also offers zero processing fees and maximum eligible loan value against gold, subject to applicable terms. Customers can avail these benefits by visiting their nearest Capri Gold Loan branches.