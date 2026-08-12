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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
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Sales rise 2929.63% to Rs 8.18 crore

Net profit of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2929.63% to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.180.27 2930 OPM %1.47-37.04 -PBDT0.12-0.10 LP PBT0.12-0.10 LP NP0.09-0.10 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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