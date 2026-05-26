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Caprihans India consolidated net profit rises 211.50% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 180.11 crore

Net profit of Caprihans India rose 211.50% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 180.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 62.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 701.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 737.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales180.11183.13 -2 701.91737.85 -5 OPM %9.963.63 -5.944.99 - PBDT18.10-7.78 LP -4.91-29.39 83 PBT6.96-18.81 LP -49.81-73.13 32 NP7.042.26 212 -47.00-62.67 25

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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