Captain Pipes consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 23.68 crore

Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 49.66% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 23.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.23.6820.945.669.171.482.160.881.780.751.49

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