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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 8.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 8.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 81.16 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 8.37% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 81.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales81.1669.74 16 OPM %11.5310.47 -PBDT7.696.10 26 PBT6.935.51 26 NP4.664.30 8

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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