Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 8.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 81.16 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 8.37% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 81.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.81.1669.7411.5310.477.696.106.935.514.664.30

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