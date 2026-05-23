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Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 90.63% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 80.33% to Rs 141.47 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 90.63% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.33% to Rs 141.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.30% to Rs 27.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.47% to Rs 417.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.4778.45 80 417.27286.84 45 OPM %9.4910.08 -10.5110.84 - PBDT13.607.46 82 39.6026.14 51 PBT12.936.81 90 36.9923.64 56 NP9.765.12 91 27.7831.32 -11

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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