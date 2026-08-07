Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 23.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.90% to Rs 1410.57 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal rose 23.44% to Rs 76.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 1410.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1206.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1410.571206.659.5810.05184.72144.72119.2185.8376.4061.89

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