Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carborundum Universal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Carborundum Universal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 1383.19 crore

Net loss of Carborundum Universal reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 29.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 1383.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.48% to Rs 194.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 292.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 5149.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4833.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1383.191198.93 15 5149.394833.52 7 OPM %10.4212.20 -11.2414.73 - PBDT169.29160.79 5 663.05784.03 -15 PBT104.76104.73 0 416.26572.00 -27 NP-17.5929.14 PL 194.73292.74 -33

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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