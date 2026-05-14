CARE Ratings surged 8.86% to Rs 1,748.95 after the company reported strong earnings growth for Q4 FY26, supported by robust operating performance.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 52.83 crore in Q4 FY26, up 23.98% from Rs 42.61 crore in Q4 FY25 and rose 47.16% from Rs 35.90 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 19.17% YoY to Rs 130.67 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 109.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 16.54% sequentially from Rs 112.12 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 72.01 crore in Q4 FY26, up 22.28% from Rs 58.89 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 46.99% from Rs 48.99 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 60.76 crore in Q4 FY26, up 27.91% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded to 46% from 43% a year ago. On the cost front, total expenditure increased 12.27% YoY to Rs 69.92 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 62.28 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee expenses rose 11.57% to Rs 52.57 crore from Rs 47.12 crore. Interest cost increased 5% YoY to Rs 0.63 crore from Rs 0.60 crore, while depreciation expense rose 25.16% to Rs 3.83 crore from Rs 3.06 crore. For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 17.59% YoY to Rs 473.07 crore from Rs 402.32 crore in FY25. Profit before tax increased 22.41% to Rs 235.35 crore from Rs 192.27 crore, while profit after tax rose 24.73% to Rs 171.18 crore from Rs 137.24 crore.

Net cash from operating activities increased to Rs 147.57 crore in FY26 from Rs 122.95 crore in FY25. The ratings segment contributed Rs 423.05 crore to FY26 revenue, while the non-ratings segment contributed Rs 50.01 crore. The ratings business accounted for 89% of total segment revenue. The company said fundraising activity moderated in Q4 FY26, with corporate bond issuances declining 11.3% YoY and commercial paper issuances falling 0.6%. However, bank credit growth accelerated to 16.1% in FY26 from 11% in the previous year, supported by stronger industrial and services sector credit demand. CARE Ratings projected Indias real GDP growth at 6.7% for FY27, lower than its earlier forecast of 7.2%, citing elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and risks from a weaker monsoon.

Mehul Pandya, managing director and group CEO of CareEdge, said FY26 marked a milestone year with the company reporting its highest-ever standalone and consolidated profit after tax. He added that non-ratings and overseas ratings businesses contributed meaningfully to growth, while the company continued strengthening analytical and AI-enabled capabilities. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 14 per share for FY26 (of Rs 10 face value). CareEdge is an analytics and knowledge-based group offering services across credit ratings, research, consulting and sustainability assessments. CARE Ratings, established in 1993, is Indias second-largest credit rating agency with coverage across multiple sectors. The group also operates through subsidiaries focused on analytics, ESG ratings and international ratings businesses across IFSC, Africa and Nepal.