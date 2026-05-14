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CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 23.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 130.67 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 23.98% to Rs 52.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 130.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.73% to Rs 171.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 473.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales130.67109.65 19 473.07402.32 18 OPM %46.4943.20 -41.7338.61 - PBDT75.8361.95 22 249.73203.99 22 PBT72.0158.89 22 235.35192.27 22 NP52.8342.61 24 171.18137.24 25

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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