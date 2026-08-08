CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 25.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 111.68 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings rose 25.14% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 111.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales111.6893.91 19 OPM %31.0129.53 -PBDT48.8340.84 20 PBT44.9737.44 20 NP32.2625.78 25
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