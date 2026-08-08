CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 25.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 111.68 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 25.14% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 111.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.111.6893.9131.0129.5348.8340.8444.9737.4432.2625.78

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