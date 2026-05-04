CARE Ratings in collaboration with NSE launches PaRRVA platform

CARE Ratings in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), today announced the commercial launch of Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), a first-of-its-kind global initiative conceptualised by SEBI. In December 2025, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey launched the pilot project.

As India's investor base continues to grow, PaRRVA is well-positioned to become a key enabler of transparent communication of performance verification in the securities market. This unique framework validates risk-return metrics for Investment Advisors, Research Analysts, and Trading Members, thereby ensuring greater credibility, compliance, and investor trust.

PaRRVA is designed to bring transparency and standardisation to performance claims made by financial intermediaries. It ensures that all risk-return metrics presented to investors are independently verified and compliant with the verification methodologies developed in line with recommendations from Industry participants.