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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Career Point Edutech consolidated net profit rises 12.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Career Point Edutech consolidated net profit rises 12.53% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 14.35 crore

Net profit of Career Point Edutech rose 12.53% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.3514.52 -1 OPM %64.1162.47 -PBDT10.849.83 10 PBT10.719.66 11 NP8.087.18 13

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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