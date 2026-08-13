Career Point Edutech consolidated net profit rises 12.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 14.35 crore

Net profit of Career Point Edutech rose 12.53% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.3514.5264.1162.4710.849.8310.719.668.087.18

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