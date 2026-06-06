Career Point Edutech secures Maharashtra Govt coaching contract

Career Point Edutech has secured a contract worth Rs 1.51 crore from the Vasantrao Naik Research and Training Institute (VANARTI), a Maharashtra government undertaking, to provide coaching services for competitive entrance examinations.

Under the agreement, the company has been empanelled to deliver online and offline coaching for JEE, NEET and CET aspirants sponsored by VANARTI from the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department categories in Maharashtra.

The scope of work includes live interactive online classes, offline mentoring sessions, digital study material, online test practice, performance tracking and provision of tablets with data connectivity, wherever applicable. Payments under the contract will be released in instalments linked to course-completion milestones.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at Rs 1,50,90,000 for 300 students. The contract will remain valid for two years and may be extended annually for up to two additional years on mutually agreed terms. Career Point Edutech said neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in VANARTI, nor the contract does not fall under related-party transactions. Career Point Edutech engaged in providing Education Service which inter alia includes Education Consultancy, Management Services, Tutorial Services and Residential Hostel Services and business of holding and investment/finance. Career Point Edutech reported a 44.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.59 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 4.9% to Rs 10.66 crore compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.