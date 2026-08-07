Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 544.68 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 7.80% to Rs 31.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 544.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 492.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales544.68492.93 10 OPM %8.079.71 -PBDT53.4749.65 8 PBT42.0338.44 9 NP31.3829.11 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 99.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Next Story