Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 544.68 croreNet profit of Carraro India rose 7.80% to Rs 31.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 544.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 492.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales544.68492.93 10 OPM %8.079.71 -PBDT53.4749.65 8 PBT42.0338.44 9 NP31.3829.11 8
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