Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 544.68 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 7.80% to Rs 31.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 544.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 492.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.544.68492.938.079.7153.4749.6542.0338.4431.3829.11

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