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Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 75.72% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.57% to Rs 606.72 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 75.72% to Rs 41.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 606.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.16% to Rs 130.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.78% to Rs 2255.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1807.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales606.72444.27 37 2255.491807.55 25 OPM %10.4610.19 -9.719.44 - PBDT66.1843.57 52 227.98163.86 39 PBT54.9032.05 71 182.28118.66 54 NP41.6823.72 76 130.5688.12 48

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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