Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 54.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 203.14 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 54.50% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 203.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.61% to Rs 223.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 779.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 641.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.