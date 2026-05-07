CarTrade Tech surged 9.04% to Rs 1,968.65 after the company reported record quarterly and annual earnings, driven by strong growth across businesses.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax jumped 53.6% YoY and 15.2% QoQ to Rs 70.85 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 203.14 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.8% YoY but down 3.1% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 71.65 crore in Q4 FY26, up 55.2% YoY but down 8.4% QoQ. EBITDA margin improved to 35% from 27% in the year-ago quarter, though it softened from 37% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 74.99 crore in Q4 FY26, down 3.8% vs Q3 FY26 but up 40.6% vs Q4 FY25.

Employee cost increased 10.4% YoY to Rs 78.13 crore in Q4 FY26, while other expenses rose 2.7% YoY to Rs 45.28 crore. Marketing expenses declined 4.9% YoY to Rs 8.09 crore during the quarter. Segment-wise, consumer group revenue rose 25% YoY to Rs 79.39 crore in Q4 FY26, while remarketing business revenue grew 22% to Rs 71.66 crore. Classifieds revenue increased 16% YoY to Rs 55.12 crore. On the operational front, the company said its platforms engaged around 76 million average monthly unique visitors during Q4 FY26, with organic traffic contributing 95% of total traffic. The company now operates across more than 540 physical locations including Shriram Automall, CarWale abSure, Signature dealerships and OLX India franchise outlets.