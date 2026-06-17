CarTrade Tech rallies after unveiling CarTrade Used Auto platform

CarTrade Tech surged 12.24% to Rs 2,668.60 after the company announced the launch of CarTrade Used Auto, a technology-led and asset-light platform aimed at transforming India's used-car ecosystem.

CarTrade Used Auto brings together the strengths of CarWale and OLX India to create a unified, technology-led and asset-light platform for Indias used-car ecosystem. The said platform designed to support the used-car ecosystem in India across the full transaction journey of Buy, Sell, Exchange and Finance.

The platform is designed to serve every used-car transaction B2C, C2B, C2C and financing, to enable consumers, dealers, enterprises, lenders and service partners across the used-car value chain. It has also launched SuperDost, which has built agents like matchmaking, pricing, condition check etc. for used car customers.

The company said that Indias used-car market is entering a structural growth phase. The market has already crossed approximately 5.9 million annual transactions and is projected to approach 9.510 million transactions by 2030. At an estimated average transaction value of approximately Rs 56 lakh per used car, this represents a current GMV pool of over Rs 3 lakh crore, with the potential to scale to approximately Rs 56 lakh crore by 2030, as volumes grow, ownership cycles shorten and vehicle mix premiumises. The group also engages with approximately 3 million used-car sellers and 20 million used-car buyers annually across its platforms. Through CarTrade Used Auto, the company aims facilitate approximately 2 million used-car transactions annually across C2C, B2C and C2B segments, representing a potential transaction value of approximately Rs 1.2 lakh crore per annum.

In addition, CarTrade Used Auto Finance is developing a digital marketplace for customers to get a used car loan in a simple easy manner. The platform will offer multiple financing options to its millions of customers. It is looking to create all of this in an asset light manner with tie-ups with leading banks and NBFCs. Aneesha Bhandary, executive director and CFO, said: Used cars are one of Indias largest consumer transaction opportunities, but the journey remains fragmented across discovery, trust, pricing, finance, documentation and ownership transfer. With CarTrade Used Auto, we are creating one platform for buy, sell and exchange of used cars. By bringing together the strengths of CarWale and OLX India, we believe we are uniquely positioned to organise and enable the used-car transaction journey across consumers, dealers, enterprises and lenders. Our strategy is to build technology-led transaction infrastructure, unlock finance and retail enablement, and remain asset-light.