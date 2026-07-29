CarTrade Tech declined 4.68% to Rs 2,815.95 after the company reported a 20.68% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 51.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 64.61 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated profit after tax increased 19.52% to Rs 51.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 42.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 201.16 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down 0.97% QoQ but up 16.25% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 63 crore in Q1 FY27, up 45% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 31% during the quarter.