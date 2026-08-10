Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoverySSY for NRIHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carysil consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Carysil consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 262.14 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 37.73% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 262.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales262.14226.99 15 OPM %20.3719.32 -PBDT52.6939.77 32 PBT42.1230.33 39 NP31.4322.82 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 27.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Gagan Gases reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Microse India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Next Story