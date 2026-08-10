Carysil consolidated net profit rises 37.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 262.14 croreNet profit of Carysil rose 37.73% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 262.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales262.14226.99 15 OPM %20.3719.32 -PBDT52.6939.77 32 PBT42.1230.33 39 NP31.4322.82 38
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