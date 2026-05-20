Carysil consolidated net profit rises 45.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 233.72 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 45.86% to Rs 27.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 233.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.05% to Rs 98.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 923.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.