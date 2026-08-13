Castle Traders consolidated net profit declines 31.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.26% to Rs 7.26 croreNet profit of Castle Traders declined 31.51% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.26% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.264.05 79 OPM %2.07-0.74 -PBDT0.20-0.03 LP PBT0.20-0.03 LP NP1.502.19 -32
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