Castle Traders consolidated net profit declines 31.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.26% to Rs 7.26 crore

Net profit of Castle Traders declined 31.51% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.26% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.264.052.07-0.740.20-0.030.20-0.031.502.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News