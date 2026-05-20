Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India announces change in senior management

With effect from 01 June 2026

Castrol India announced that Anoop Jindal currently designated as Vice President & Head-Customer Excellence & Operations (also senior management position), has been appointed as Vice President, B2B Sales-OEM & South Asia with effect from 1 June 2026.

Consequent to the above appointment, Anoop Jindal will cease to be Vice President & Head - Customer Excellence & Operations of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 31 May 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter

Hindalco climbs on Novelis earnings and Sensex rejig buzz

Amagi Media Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Borosil slides as Q4 PAT tanks 5% YoY to Rs 11 cr

PI Industries slumps after weak Q4 performance

First Published: May 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story