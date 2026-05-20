With effect from 01 June 2026

Castrol India announced that Anoop Jindal currently designated as Vice President & Head-Customer Excellence & Operations (also senior management position), has been appointed as Vice President, B2B Sales-OEM & South Asia with effect from 1 June 2026.

Consequent to the above appointment, Anoop Jindal will cease to be Vice President & Head - Customer Excellence & Operations of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 31 May 2026.