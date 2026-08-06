Castrol India Ltd soars 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 193.39, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% jump in NIFTY and a 11.9% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Castrol India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 193.39, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24646.25. The Sensex is at 78818.42, up 0.3%. Castrol India Ltd has gained around 4.9% in last one month.