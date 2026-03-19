Castrol India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 187.63, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% gain in NIFTY and a 8.86% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Castrol India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 187.63, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.28% on the day, quoting at 23235.65. The Sensex is at 75011.25, down 2.21%. Castrol India Ltd has dropped around 0.06% in last one month.