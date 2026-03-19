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Castrol India Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for five straight sessions

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Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 187.63, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% gain in NIFTY and a 8.86% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Castrol India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 187.63, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.28% on the day, quoting at 23235.65. The Sensex is at 75011.25, down 2.21%. Castrol India Ltd has dropped around 0.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36141.95, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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