Castrol India standalone net profit rises 3.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 1545.24 croreNet profit of Castrol India rose 3.74% to Rs 242.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 1545.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1422.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1545.241422.00 9 OPM %21.3121.61 -PBDT350.78337.27 4 PBT323.11312.72 3 NP242.18233.46 4
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