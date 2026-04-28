Castrol India standalone net profit rises 3.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 1545.24 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 3.74% to Rs 242.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 1545.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1422.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.1545.241422.0021.3121.61350.78337.27323.11312.72242.18233.46

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