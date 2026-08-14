Catvision consolidated net profit rises 1600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 5.23 crore

Net profit of Catvision rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.235.832.29-0.170.640.150.510.030.510.03

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