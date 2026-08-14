Catvision consolidated net profit rises 1600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 5.23 croreNet profit of Catvision rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.235.83 -10 OPM %2.29-0.17 -PBDT0.640.15 327 PBT0.510.03 1600 NP0.510.03 1600
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