CCL International standalone net profit declines 51.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.08% to Rs 33.82 crore

Net profit of CCL International declined 51.80% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 33.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 50.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.