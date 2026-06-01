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CCL International standalone net profit declines 51.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:57 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.08% to Rs 33.82 crore

Net profit of CCL International declined 51.80% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 33.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 50.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.8236.01 -6 50.3545.82 10 OPM %4.8812.91 -4.359.86 - PBDT2.594.01 -35 4.093.62 13 PBT2.033.33 -39 1.450.94 54 NP1.473.05 -52 0.950.72 32

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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